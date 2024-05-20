Trending
TV
May 20, 2024 / 10:29 AM

'Time Bandits': Lisa Kudrow series coming to Apple TV+ in July

By Annie Martin
"Time Bandits," a new comedy adventure series based on the 1981 film, will premiere on Apple TV+ in July. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | "Time Bandits," a new comedy adventure series based on the 1981 film, will premiere on Apple TV+ in July. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 20 (UPI) -- Time Bandits, a new series starring Lisa Kudrow, is coming to Apple TV+ in July.

Apple TV+ announced a premiere date, July 24, for the show in a press release Monday.

Time Bandits is a comedy adventure series based on the 1981 film of the same name.

The TV adaptation is created by Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners) and Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), and produced for Apple TV+ by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content's AC Studios and MRC.

Time Bandits takes viewers on "an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents -- and the world."

"The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the ice age, ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way," an official synopsis reads.

Kudrow stars with Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills and Imaan Hadchiti.

Clement, Morris and Waititi executive produce, write and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris also serving as co-showrunners. Clement and Waititi will make guest appearances on the show.

Kudrow is best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Her more recent TV credits include Feel Good and Space Force.

