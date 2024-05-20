Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 20, 2024 / 11:51 AM

'The Sandman' series unveils its Destiny, Delirium and Prodigal

By Annie Martin

May 20 (UPI) -- The Sandman is introducing three new cast members.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 2 of the series Monday featuring Adrian Lester (Hustle), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) and Barry Sloane (Longmire).

Advertisement

Lester, Creed-Miles and Sloane will play Destiny, Delirium and Prodigal, respectively -- three members of the Endless, a dysfunctional family of immortal beings that embody different natural forces.

The group also includes Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby), Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston), who debuted in Season 1.

The Sandman is a fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman comic book. Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg developed and executive produce the TV series, with Heinberg as showrunner.

The cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai and Razane Jammal.

The Sandman resumed production on Season 2 in November 2023. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bad Monkey': Vince Vaughn comedy gets photos, August premiere date
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Bad Monkey': Vince Vaughn comedy gets photos, August premiere date
May 20 (UPI) -- "Bad Monkey," a new comedy series based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Time Bandits': Lisa Kudrow series coming to Apple TV+ in July
TV // 1 hour ago
'Time Bandits': Lisa Kudrow series coming to Apple TV+ in July
May 20 (UPI) -- "Time Bandits," a comedy adventure series based on the 1981 film, will premiere on Apple TV+ in July.
Filming begins on Steve Coogan's new 'Alan Partridge' series
TV // 3 hours ago
Filming begins on Steve Coogan's new 'Alan Partridge' series
May 20 (UPI) -- Steve Coogan has begun filming a new six-episode iteration of his "Alan Partridge" faux docu-series in the south of England, the BBC announced Monday.
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
May 19 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal played a New York City cop leading a press conference on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
TV // 2 days ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
May 17 (UPI) -- MTV released a trailer for the second half of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Friday following last night's midseason finale.
Kirby's 'Sugar' character is the 'M' to Colin Farrell's Bond-like detective
TV // 3 days ago
Kirby's 'Sugar' character is the 'M' to Colin Farrell's Bond-like detective
NEW YORK, May 17 (UPI) -- Kirby told UPI that her "Sugar" character, Ruby, is a complicated and mysterious woman whose professional partnership with the titular detective evolves over the course of the show's first season.
FX, Hulu, Clavell Estate developing more seasons of 'Shogun'
TV // 3 days ago
FX, Hulu, Clavell Estate developing more seasons of 'Shogun'
May 16 (UPI) -- FX and Hulu announced plans to develop two more seasons of "Shogun," with the show's creators working with the James Clavell Estate.
'Criminal Minds' forced to consult Elias Volt in 'Evolution' Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
'Criminal Minds' forced to consult Elias Volt in 'Evolution' Season 2
May 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2 on Thursday. The new season premieres June 6.
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
TV // 3 days ago
'Mama June: Family Crisis' to return on WE tv in June
May 16 (UPI) -- "Mama June: Family Crisis" will return with new episodes following the death of Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.
'3 Body Problem': Netflix renews sci-fi drama for Season 2
TV // 4 days ago
'3 Body Problem': Netflix renews sci-fi drama for Season 2
May 16 (UPI) -- "3 Body Problem," a sci-fi drama from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will return for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli takes break from social media
Valerie Bertinelli takes break from social media
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
Abi Carter wins 'American Idol,' judge Katy Perry says goodbye
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
'SNL' demands NYers 'stop punching character actors in the face'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement