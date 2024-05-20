The Endless have finally assembled: Introducing Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium and Barry Sloane as the Prodigal in the next season of THE SANDMAN. It's going to be one Hell of a family reunion. pic.twitter.com/VRbuvUTfu0— The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) May 20, 2024

May 20 (UPI) -- The Sandman is introducing three new cast members.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 2 of the series Monday featuring Adrian Lester (Hustle), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) and Barry Sloane (Longmire).

Lester, Creed-Miles and Sloane will play Destiny, Delirium and Prodigal, respectively -- three members of the Endless, a dysfunctional family of immortal beings that embody different natural forces.

The group also includes Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby), Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston), who debuted in Season 1.

The Sandman is a fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman comic book. Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg developed and executive produce the TV series, with Heinberg as showrunner.

The cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai and Razane Jammal.

The Sandman resumed production on Season 2 in November 2023. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.