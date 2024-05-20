1 of 3 | Jabari Banks returns as Will Smith in "Bel-Air" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Peacock

May 20 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing Bel-Air Season 3. The streaming service shared first-look photos and an August premiere date for the season Monday.

Bel-Air is a reboot of the 1990s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself.

Jabari Banks stars as Will Smith, a teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his aunt and uncle Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) and Philip Banks (Adrian Holmes) and their children, Carlton (Olly Sholotan), Hilary (Coco Jones) and Ashley (Akira Akbar), in the wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Season 3 opens with school out for the summer and Will (Banks) doing Bel-Air his way.

"As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?" an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

"Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?" writer, showrunner and executive producer Carla Banks Waddles added in a note to fans.

"The writing team dug deep into their own lives to craft stories that will resonate with our audience. I love how everyone can see a little of themselves in the Banks family. No matter how fantastic and aspirational their lives are, we strive to tell stories that stay rooted in the love and compassion required to keep a family strong," she said.

Bel-Air Season 3 will have a three-episode premiere Aug. 15 on Peacock.