1 of 3 | Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey," a new comedy series based on the Carl Hiaasen novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Bad Monkey. The streaming service shared first-look photos and an August premiere date for the series Monday featuring Vince Vaughn. Advertisement

Bad Monkey is a comedy based on Carl Hiaasen's bestselling novel. The TV adaptation is developed by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking), who serves as showrunner and executive produces with Vaughn.

Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, a former Miami Police Department detective now working as a health inspector in the Florida Keys.

After stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, Andrew (Vaughn) realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in as a detective. "He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey," according to an official description.

The cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet and Jodie Turner-Smith, with John Ortiz, Zach Braff and Charlotte Lawrence to appear as guest stars.

Bad Monkey will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 14 on Apple TV+, with new episodes to follow every Wednesday.

Advertisement

The show marks Vaughn's first series regular TV role since Frank Semyon in True Detective Season 2.