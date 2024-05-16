Trending
May 16, 2024 / 9:17 AM

'3 Body Problem': Netflix renews sci-fi drama for Season 2

By Annie Martin
Eiza González stars in "3 Body Problem," which was officially renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
May 16 (UPI) -- 3 Body Problem will return for a second season.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi drama based on the Remembrance of Earth's Past book trilogy by Liu Cixin.

The Netflix adaptation hails from Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who will return to create, write and executive produce the new season.

"We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," the trio said in a statement. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

Other details, including the full number of seasons and episodes, will be announced at a later date.

"The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tacked the rest of mind-blowing journey through Death's End," Netflix VP of scripted series (US & Canada) Peter Friedlander said. "Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership -- and, just like the fans, we can't wait to see what they have in store."

3 Body Problem opens in China during the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. The show centers on the fateful decision of a young woman, Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng and Rosalind Chao), that reverberates across space and time into the present day.

Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Jonathan Pryce and Liam Cunningham also starred in Season 1, which premiered on Netflix in March.

