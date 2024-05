Tim McGraw is set to headline bull-riding drama series for Netflix. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Country music star and 1883 actor Tim McGraw has signed on to headline a competitive bull-riding drama series for Netflix. Brandon Camp -- whose credits include Benji, Love Happens and Love & Gelato -- will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer on the project. Advertisement

"The series follows a megastar champion played by Tim McGraw," the streaming service's Tudum website said.

"He faces a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past."

No other casting or premiere date have been announced.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw attend '1883' premiere in Las Vegas

Cast members Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the world premiere of "1883." Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo