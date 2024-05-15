Trending
May 15, 2024 / 9:21 AM

'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot gets photos, official title

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez and David Henrie will reprise Alex and Justin LaRusso in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Photo courtesy of Disney
1 of 3 | Selena Gomez and David Henrie will reprise Alex and Justin LaRusso in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." Photo courtesy of Disney

May 15 (UPI) -- The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot has an official title: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Original cast member Selena Gomez unveiled the title and first-look photos for the upcoming Disney series Tuesday.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a reboot and sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which had a four-season run on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012.

The new show centers on Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young wizard, and an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

"When Justin's sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World," an official synopsis reads.

Taylor Cora also stars as Winter, Billie's best friend.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Andy Fickman directed and executive produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

Gomez and Henrie also executive produce with Gary Marsh.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

