TV
May 15, 2024 / 10:32 AM

'Welcome to Wrexham': Ryan Reynolds series renewed for Season 4

By Annie Martin
"Welcome to Wrexham," a sports docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and Rob McElhenney, will return for a fourth season on FX and Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | "Welcome to Wrexham," a sports docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and Rob McElhenney, will return for a fourth season on FX and Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- Welcome to Wrexham will return for a fourth season on FX and Hulu.

FX announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the sports docuseries for Season 4.

Welcome to Wrexham follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they take over ownership of Wrexham AFX, aka the Red Dragons, a U.K. soccer club from a working-class town in Wales.

"Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season," FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said. "Welcome to Wrexham is scoring big too, winning five Emmy Awards and a fourth season that will continue to document the team's remarkable journey and its impact on the Wrexham community and growing legion of fans worldwide."

Welcome to Wrexham is in the midst of its third season, which chronicles the Red Dragons' promotion to the English Football League's League One (3rd Tier).

Season 3 features unprecedented access on the pitch, "bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played."

Season 3, Episode 4 will air Thursday on FX, with the episode to stream the next day on Hulu.

Reynolds also stars in the new film IF, which opens in theaters Friday. The actor attended the film's New York premiere Monday, along with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper and other cast members.

