Former spouses Tarek El Moussa (L) and Christina Hall will star on the HGTV series "The Flip Off."

May 15 (UPI) -- Ex-spouses and former Flip or Flop co-stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall will reunite in a new HGTV series. HGTV announced Wednesday that El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, will star with Hall and her husband, Josh Hall, in the home renovation show The Flip Off. Advertisement

The Flip Off will see El Moussa and Young compete with Hall and Josh Hall to find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

The series will premiere on HGTV in early 2025.

El Moussa and Hall starred together in 10 seasons of Flip or Flop, which aired on HGTV from 2013 to 2022. The former couple split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage and have two children together, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Hall has since had a son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Hall and Josh Hall married in 2022.

El Moussa and Young, a television personality who stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, married in October 2021. The couple have a son together, Tristan.

El Moussa and Young star together on the HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas, while Hall stars on Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast.