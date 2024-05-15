Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 15, 2024 / 12:43 PM

'Dune: Prophecy' teaser introduces Bene Gesserit origin series

By Annie Martin
Emily Watson stars in the "Dune" prequel series "Dune: Prophecy." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI
1 of 2 | Emily Watson stars in the "Dune" prequel series "Dune: Prophecy." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Max is introducing the new series Dune: Prophecy.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams.

Advertisement

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series takes place in the universe of Dune, created by late author Frank Hebert, and is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides.

Dune: Prophecy explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood whose members undergo intense physical and mental training to obtain superhuman abilities.

Watson and Williams play Valya and Tula, two Harkonnen sisters who "combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," according to a press release.

The cast also includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Advertisement

Dune: Prophecy is created by Diane Ademu-John, with Alison Schapker to serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The series premieres on Max this fall.

Warner Bros., the parent company of HBO and Max, has released two films based on Herbert's novel Dune: Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), both directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Dune is available to stream on Max, with Dune: Part Two to debut on the service May 21.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Last of Us': Joel, Ellie appear in Season 2 photos
TV // 8 minutes ago
'The Last of Us': Joel, Ellie appear in Season 2 photos
May 15 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, will return for a second season on HBO and Max.
'Welcome to Wrexham': Ryan Reynolds series renewed for Season 4
TV // 2 hours ago
'Welcome to Wrexham': Ryan Reynolds series renewed for Season 4
May 15 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a sports docuseries featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will return for a fourth season on FX and Hulu.
'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot gets photos, official title
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot gets photos, official title
May 15 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez unveiled photos and an official title for the Disney series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."
'Big Cigar' cast looks back on Black Panthers leader's flight to Cuba
TV // 8 hours ago
'Big Cigar' cast looks back on Black Panthers leader's flight to Cuba
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Andre Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola and PJ Byrne discuss "The Big Cigar," on Apple FV+ on Friday, which tells the story of Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba in 1974.
'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
TV // 18 hours ago
'Only Murders' Season 4 goes Hollywood, adds Melissa McCarthy
May 14 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday. The trailer announced the show will return Aug. 27.
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
TV // 1 day ago
Nicolas Cage to play Spider-Man Noir in live-action series
May 14 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage will star in "Noir," a new Spider-Man series coming to Prime Video and MGM+.
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "Elle," a "Legally Blonde" prequel series from Laura Kittrell, and a "Tomb Raider" series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge are in the works at Prime Video.
'House of the Dragon': 'War is coming' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon': 'War is coming' in Season 2 trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will return for a second season on HBO and Max in June.
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
May 14 (UPI) -- "The Boys" will return for a fifth season on Prime Video, while "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was renewed for Season 2.
'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date
May 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season on Prime Video in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement