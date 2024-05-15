1 of 2 | Emily Watson stars in the "Dune" prequel series "Dune: Prophecy." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Max is introducing the new series Dune: Prophecy. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. Advertisement

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series takes place in the universe of Dune, created by late author Frank Hebert, and is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides.

Dune: Prophecy explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood whose members undergo intense physical and mental training to obtain superhuman abilities.

Watson and Williams play Valya and Tula, two Harkonnen sisters who "combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," according to a press release.

The cast also includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Dune: Prophecy is created by Diane Ademu-John, with Alison Schapker to serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The series premieres on Max this fall.

Warner Bros., the parent company of HBO and Max, has released two films based on Herbert's novel Dune: Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), both directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Dune is available to stream on Max, with Dune: Part Two to debut on the service May 21.