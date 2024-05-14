Advertisement
TV
May 14, 2024 / 10:24 AM

'Rings of Power' gets Season 2 teaser, August premiere date

By Annie Martin
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season on Prime Video in August. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season on Prime Video in August. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

May 14 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for a second season in August.

Prime Video shared a premiere date, Aug. 29, and teaser trailer for Season 2 of the fantasy drama Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Rings of Power is inspired by the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. The show takes place in Tolkien's Second Age, thousands of years before the events of his Lord of the Rings book trilogy.

Season 2 will follow Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and other characters as they face the return of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), who continues his vengeful quest for complete power.

"Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will," an official synopsis reads.

The new season "plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each other to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

Advertisement

Córdova said at a press event in May 2023 that the "relative peace" of Season 1 "gets shaken up" in Season 2.

The new season will consist of eight episodes and feature an all-female directing team.

In other Lord of the Rings news, Warner Bros. announced last week that it will release Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a new film directed by and starring Andy Serkis, in 2026.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' stars dazzle at Season 3 premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton' stars dazzle at Season 3 premiere
May 14 (UPI) -- Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and other "Bridgerton" cast members attended the show's Season 3 premiere.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 features BTS, Taylor Swift/Lana Del Rey, more covers
TV // 20 hours ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 features BTS, Taylor Swift/Lana Del Rey, more covers
May 13 (UPI) -- Netflix and Shondaland announced the soundtrack for "Bridgerton" Season 3 Monday. Modern day artists Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, BTS, Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas and Sia feature in string quartet covers.
Ellen DeGeneres' 'last' stand-up special coming to Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
Ellen DeGeneres' 'last' stand-up special coming to Netflix
May 13 (UPI) -- Netflix announced a stand-up special from Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, which the comedian said will be her last.
Carrie-Anne Moss joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Carrie-Anne Moss joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' Season 2
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Matrix" actress Carrie-Anne Moss will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix spy comedy "FUBAR."
Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble join 'The Voice' as Season 26 coaches
TV // 22 hours ago
Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble join 'The Voice' as Season 26 coaches
May 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire will serve as coaches in "The Voice" Season 26.
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie tease new Peacock series: 'Coming soon'
TV // 22 hours ago
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie tease new Peacock series: 'Coming soon'
May 13 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie will reunite in a new Peacock reality show more than 20 years after the debut of "The Simple Life."
'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song
TV // 23 hours ago
'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song
May 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date for "Heartstopper" Season 3 alongside a teaser featuring the new Billie Eilish song "Birds of a Feather."
'Frog and Toad' Season 2 gets trailer, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Frog and Toad' Season 2 gets trailer, premiere date
May 13 (UPI) -- "Frog and Toad," an animated series based on the Arnold Lobel books, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Pyramid Game' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'Pyramid Game' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
May 13 (UPI) -- "Pyramid Game," a new South Korean psychological thriller series, is coming to Paramount+.
'Top Boy,' 'Sixth Commandment' win big at the BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Top Boy,' 'Sixth Commandment' win big at the BAFTA TV Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Top Boy" won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama, while one of the show's stars, Jasmine Jobson, was named Best Supporting Actress at a ceremony in London Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child
'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
David Sanborn, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, dies at 78
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement