May 14, 2024 / 12:49 PM

'Legally Blonde' prequel, 'Tomb Raider' series coming to Prime Video

By Annie Martin
Reese Witherspoon will executive produce "Elle," a prequel series to her film, "Legally Blonde." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Reese Witherspoon will executive produce "Elle," a prequel series to her film, "Legally Blonde." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing a Legally Blonde prequel series and a new show in the Tomb Raider universe.

The streaming service announced the projects at its inaugural upfront presentation Tuesday.

Elle is a new series that serves as a prequel to the first Legally Blonde movie, released in 2001 and starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl-turned-successful lawyer.

The show is created by Laura Kittrell, who also serves as showrunner, and produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company.

Kittrell executive produces with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

Elle follows Elle Woods in high school "as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film," according to a press release.

"I truly couldn't be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do," Witherspoon said.

"What could be better than that?! I'm extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine - along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell - for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

Casting for the new Elle has yet to be announced.

Prime Video also is working on Tomb Raider, a new series based on the Tomb Raider video game franchise.

The show is the first of new films and series in the Tomb Raider universe from Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics and dj2 Entertainment. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) will serve as writer and executive producer.

Tomb Raider follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft, previously played by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its sequel, and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot Tomb Raider.

Casting for the Prime Video series has yet to be announced.

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games is also developing a new multiplatform Tomb Raider video game.

