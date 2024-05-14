Advertisement
May 14, 2024 / 9:21 AM

'Bridgerton' stars dazzle at Season 3 premiere

By Annie Martin
Nicola Coughlan attends the "Bridgerton" Season 3 premiere Monday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Nicola Coughlan attends the "Bridgerton" Season 3 premiere Monday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- The stars of Bridgerton dazzled on the red carpet Monday.

Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and other cast members attended the show's Season 3 premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Bridgerton is a period drama based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings who live in Regency-era London.

Season 3 will center on the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Coughlan).

Coughlan attended the premiere in a custom gown by wedding dress designer Danielle Frankel. The ivory gown featured a peplum silhouette and short train, with Coughlan accessorizing with long gloves.

Coughlan said in an interview with Deadline on the red carpet that she was initially "intimidated" to film the steamy scenes between Penelope and Colin from the books.

"I was intimidated at first, then super happy to read them, super thrilled when we filmed them, and even more thrilled when I watched them," the actress said.

"They were even better than I expected, 'cause they're beautiful," she added. "They're funny, they're smart, they're sexy, they're suspenseful ... they're everything. I'm super proud."

Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Ruth Gemmell and Hannah Dodd were among the other cast members at the premiere.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Thursday and Part 2 to follow June 13. Netflix shared a trailer for the season in April.

Season 3 will feature orchestral covers of music by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, BTS, Nick Jonas, Billie Eilish and other artists.

Cast member Nicola Coughlan attends the premiere of Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on May 13, 2024. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

