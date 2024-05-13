Advertisement
TV
May 13, 2024 / 12:36 PM

Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble join 'The Voice' as Season 26 coaches

By Annie Martin
Snoop Dogg will appear as a coach in "The Voice" Season 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Snoop Dogg will appear as a coach in "The Voice" Season 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are joining NBC singing competition series The Voice.

NBC announced Monday that Snoop Dogg, a rapper and television personality, and Bublé, a singer-songwriter, will serve as coaches in Season 26.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg and Bublé join singer Gwen Stefani, who first appeared as a coach on The Voice in Season 7, and country music singer and actress Reba McEntire, who joined the show in Season 24.

Snoop Dogg previously appeared as a mega mentor in The Voice Season 20, while Bublé served as an adviser to Blake Shelton's team in Season 3.

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 26 but said it will start airing in the fall.

The Voice Season 25 premiered in February and features McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper as coaches. The live semi-final results will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, with the two-part live finale to follow May 20 and 21.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carrie-Anne Moss joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' Season 2
TV // 38 minutes ago
Carrie-Anne Moss joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'FUBAR' Season 2
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Matrix" actress Carrie-Anne Moss will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix spy comedy "FUBAR."
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie tease new Peacock series: 'Coming soon'
TV // 1 hour ago
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie tease new Peacock series: 'Coming soon'
May 13 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie will reunite in a new Peacock reality show more than 20 years after the debut of "The Simple Life."
'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song
TV // 1 hour ago
'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song
May 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date for "Heartstopper" Season 3 alongside a teaser featuring the new Billie Eilish song "Birds of a Feather."
'Frog and Toad' Season 2 gets trailer, premiere date
TV // 2 hours ago
'Frog and Toad' Season 2 gets trailer, premiere date
May 13 (UPI) -- "Frog and Toad," an animated series based on the Arnold Lobel books, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Pyramid Game' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Pyramid Game' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
May 13 (UPI) -- "Pyramid Game," a new South Korean psychological thriller series, is coming to Paramount+.
'Top Boy,' 'Sixth Commandment' win big at the BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 20 hours ago
'Top Boy,' 'Sixth Commandment' win big at the BAFTA TV Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Top Boy" won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama, while one of the show's stars, Jasmine Jobson, was named Best Supporting Actress at a ceremony in London Sunday.
Hollywood stars pay tribute to late KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin
TV // 2 days ago
Hollywood stars pay tribute to late KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin
May 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sam Rubin, the veteran KTLA entertainment reporter who died Friday of a heart attack at the age of 64.
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
TV // 2 days ago
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
May 11 (UPI) -- "The Conners," a sequel to the classic sitcom "Roseanne," has been renewed for a seventh and final season.
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
TV // 2 days ago
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC set its fall schedule for the 2024-2025 season. New shows include Reba McEntire's comedy "Happy's Place" and a 'Wicked' behind-the-scenes special, but the network has still not decided on 'Suits: LA.'
Jensen Ackles joins Justin Hartley in video, photos of Sunday's 'Tracker'
TV // 2 days ago
Jensen Ackles joins Justin Hartley in video, photos of Sunday's 'Tracker'
May 10 (UPI) -- CBS released a clip and photos of Sunday's "Tracker" featuring guest star Jensen Ackles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child
'Parenthood' actress Mae Whitman expecting first child
Swiss pop star Nemo wins Eurovision; contest rife with controversy
Swiss pop star Nemo wins Eurovision; contest rife with controversy
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stephen Colbert, Darius Rucker
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stephen Colbert, Darius Rucker
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement