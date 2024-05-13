Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble join 'The Voice' as Season 26 coaches

1 of 4 | Snoop Dogg will appear as a coach in "The Voice" Season 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are joining NBC singing competition series The Voice. NBC announced Monday that Snoop Dogg, a rapper and television personality, and Bublé, a singer-songwriter, will serve as coaches in Season 26. Advertisement

Snoop Dogg and Bublé join singer Gwen Stefani, who first appeared as a coach on The Voice in Season 7, and country music singer and actress Reba McEntire, who joined the show in Season 24.

Snoop Dogg previously appeared as a mega mentor in The Voice Season 20, while Bublé served as an adviser to Blake Shelton's team in Season 3.

dream Coach rotation just dropped... iykyk. meet your Coaches for THIS FALL on #TheVoice! pic.twitter.com/mA9jhz4iVx— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 13, 2024

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 26 but said it will start airing in the fall.

The Voice Season 25 premiered in February and features McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper as coaches. The live semi-final results will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, with the two-part live finale to follow May 20 and 21.