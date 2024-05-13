Advertisement
May 13, 2024 / 11:49 AM

'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song

By Annie Martin
"Birds of a Feather," a new song by Billie Eilish (pictured), appears in a teaser for "Heartstopper" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | "Birds of a Feather," a new song by Billie Eilish (pictured), appears in a teaser for "Heartstopper" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Heartstopper will return for a third season in October.

Netflix announced a premiere date, Oct. 3, for Season 3 of the teen romantic drama Monday.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a teaser featuring a snippet of the new Billie Eilish song "Birds of a Feather."

The clip shows Charlie (Joe Locke) practice saying "I love you" in front of the mirror at home before his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) shows up at his door.

Heartstopper is based on the webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman. The show centers on the romance between classmates Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Connor).

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Jenny Walser, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan also star, with Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan to join the cast in Season 3.

"Birds of a Feather" appears on Eilish's forthcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The singer-songwriter, 22, will release the album Friday.

Eilish will promote Hit Me Hard and Soft, her first album in nearly three years, with a new tour. The North American leg of the tour begins Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.

Billie Eilish turns 21: a look back

Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

