May 13 (UPI) -- Heartstopper will return for a third season in October. Netflix announced a premiere date, Oct. 3, for Season 3 of the teen romantic drama Monday. Advertisement

The streaming service shared the news alongside a teaser featuring a snippet of the new Billie Eilish song "Birds of a Feather."

The clip shows Charlie (Joe Locke) practice saying "I love you" in front of the mirror at home before his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) shows up at his door.

Heartstopper is based on the webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman. The show centers on the romance between classmates Charlie (Locke) and Nick (Connor).

William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Jenny Walser, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan also star, with Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan to join the cast in Season 3.

"Birds of a Feather" appears on Eilish's forthcoming third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The singer-songwriter, 22, will release the album Friday.

Eilish will promote Hit Me Hard and Soft, her first album in nearly three years, with a new tour. The North American leg of the tour begins Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.

