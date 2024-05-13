Advertisement
TV
May 13, 2024 / 10:58 AM

'Frog and Toad' Season 2 gets trailer, premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Frog and Toad," an animated series based on the Arnold Lobel books, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"Frog and Toad," an animated series based on the Arnold Lobel books, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 13 (UPI) -- Frog and Toad will return for a second season this month.

Apple TV+ shared a trailer and May premiere date for Season 2 of the animated series Monday.

Advertisement

Frog and Toad is based on the Caldecott and Newberry Honor-winning book series by Arnold Lobel.

Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons) return to voice Frog and Toad, best friends who have a lot in common but are also very different.

"Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common but also embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!" an official description reads.

The Season 2 voice cast also features Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom Kenney, Selene Luna, Margaret Cho and Betsy Sodaro.

Rob Hoegee serves as showrunner and executive produces with Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Advertisement

Frog and Toad Season 2 will premiere May 31 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie tease new Peacock series: 'Coming soon'
TV // 6 minutes ago
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie tease new Peacock series: 'Coming soon'
May 13 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie will reunite in a new Peacock reality show more than 20 years after the debut of "The Simple Life."
'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song
TV // 33 minutes ago
'Heartstopper' gets S3 premiere date, teaser with new Billie Eilish song
May 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date for "Heartstopper" Season 3 alongside a teaser featuring the new Billie Eilish song "Birds of a Feather."
'Pyramid Game' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Pyramid Game' trailer introduces Korean thriller series
May 13 (UPI) -- "Pyramid Game," a new South Korean psychological thriller series, is coming to Paramount+.
'Top Boy,' 'Sixth Commandment' win big at the BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 19 hours ago
'Top Boy,' 'Sixth Commandment' win big at the BAFTA TV Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Top Boy" won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama, while one of the show's stars, Jasmine Jobson, was named Best Supporting Actress at a ceremony in London Sunday.
Hollywood stars pay tribute to late KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin
TV // 2 days ago
Hollywood stars pay tribute to late KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin
May 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sam Rubin, the veteran KTLA entertainment reporter who died Friday of a heart attack at the age of 64.
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
TV // 2 days ago
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
May 11 (UPI) -- "The Conners," a sequel to the classic sitcom "Roseanne," has been renewed for a seventh and final season.
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
TV // 2 days ago
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC set its fall schedule for the 2024-2025 season. New shows include Reba McEntire's comedy "Happy's Place" and a 'Wicked' behind-the-scenes special, but the network has still not decided on 'Suits: LA.'
Jensen Ackles joins Justin Hartley in video, photos of Sunday's 'Tracker'
TV // 2 days ago
Jensen Ackles joins Justin Hartley in video, photos of Sunday's 'Tracker'
May 10 (UPI) -- CBS released a clip and photos of Sunday's "Tracker" featuring guest star Jensen Ackles.
Ncuti Gatwa honored that Black kids will see themselves in his 'Doctor Who'
TV // 2 days ago
Ncuti Gatwa honored that Black kids will see themselves in his 'Doctor Who'
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa told UPI says landing the lead in the sci-fi classic, "Doctor Who," means a lot to him -- both personally and professionally.
Sophie Turner to star in Amazon thriller 'Haven'
TV // 3 days ago
Sophie Turner to star in Amazon thriller 'Haven'
May 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner will star with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe in the Prime Video series "Haven."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Swiss pop star Nemo wins Eurovision; contest rife with controversy
Swiss pop star Nemo wins Eurovision; contest rife with controversy
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stephen Colbert, Darius Rucker
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stephen Colbert, Darius Rucker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement