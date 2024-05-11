Advertisement
TV
May 11, 2024 / 8:07 AM

Hollywood stars pay tribute to late KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin

By Karen Butler
Beloved KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin has died. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Beloved KTLA 5 entertainment reporter Sam Rubin has died. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

May 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sam Rubin, the veteran KTLA 5 entertainment reporter who died Friday of a heart attack at the age of 64.

Rubin had anchored the station's morning program since 1991.

Advertisement

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," the station announced Friday.

"Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."

The online response to the sad news was swift.

"Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question," Ryan Reynolds said.

Advertisement

"RIP Sam Rubin. Always upbeat, gracious and fun to talk with on the air or off. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of the Hollywood community and industry," Ron Howard posted.

"So sad to learn that we've lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans," wrote Octavia Spencer.

"EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we would make each other laugh all the time," Ken Jeong posted.

"I last talked to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine excitement for all things Hollywood ever present. In nervous situations he was a buoy of kindness. I will miss him," Kiefer Sutherland added.

"But most of all, he was a loving father and husband and just a good person. Sending all my love to Sam's family and everyone whose lives have been blessed by him. Love you @SamOnTV."

Advertisement

"RIP entertainment maven Sam Rubin. Genuinely good guy, and really the only game in town," said Michael McKean.

"Gutted to hear this! Sam Rubin was the best of the best, just saw him a few weeks ago. He was always authentic and kind, a true loss for all of us and @KTLA," wrote Kate Flannery.

"I always enjoyed my time with Sam. Rest In Peace, Sir," said Eric Stonestreet.

"This is shocking news. @SamKTLA was a friend. I enjoyed all the times I got to visit him at KTLA. Life is short. Live, love and laugh every chance you get. And let the folks you love know that you do," wrote Yvette Nicole Brown.

"Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin many times, whether on the red carpet or when I would call into KTLA's morning show," posted Leah Remini.

"Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and memorable responses to his thoughtful questions," she added.

"Sam was also a comforting presence for so many Angelenos, always on our screens in the good times and bad. Everyone loved Sam, so I find it noteworthy to mention that Scientology attacked him every time he interviewed me. To Sam's great credit, he never let that stop him from interviewing me again. Sam's KTLA family, his children Perry, Rory, Darcy, Colby, and his wife Leslie will be in my thoughts and prayers."

Advertisement

"This is dreadful news," said Dave Foley.

"One of the true delights of being in show business was the opportunity to chat occasionally with Sam Rubin." he added. "In fact, I was looking forward to seeing Sam in a couple of weeks. He was a wonderful part of life in Los Angeles. I'll miss him."

"I too am so deeply saddened & stopped in my tracks to hear of the passing of this quite frankly lovely,lovely man," said Hannah Waddingham.

"Every time we spoke over the years...even every time we just saw each other across a room or online...such a true gentleman. So very gentle,always so immaculate,immaculately informed and endlessly passionate about his work too. Good Lord. Truly shocked to see this here. Goodnight Lovely man."

"Always so kind and truly interested when he interviewed us actor types. Hollywood lost a legendary TV entertainment journalist today. #SamRubin #RIP," said Doug Jones.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
TV // 56 minutes ago
'The Conners' renewed for 7th and final season
May 11 (UPI) -- "The Conners," a sequel to the classic sitcom "Roseanne," has been renewed for a seventh and final season.
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
TV // 15 hours ago
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC set its fall schedule for the 2024-2025 season. New shows include Reba McEntire's comedy "Happy's Place" and a 'Wicked' behind-the-scenes special, but the network has still not decided on 'Suits: LA.'
Jensen Ackles joins Justin Hartley in video, photos of Sunday's 'Tracker'
TV // 17 hours ago
Jensen Ackles joins Justin Hartley in video, photos of Sunday's 'Tracker'
May 10 (UPI) -- CBS released a clip and photos of Sunday's "Tracker" featuring guest star Jensen Ackles.
Ncuti Gatwa honored that Black kids will see themselves in his 'Doctor Who'
TV // 18 hours ago
Ncuti Gatwa honored that Black kids will see themselves in his 'Doctor Who'
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa told UPI says landing the lead in the sci-fi classic, "Doctor Who," means a lot to him -- both personally and professionally.
Sophie Turner to star in Amazon thriller 'Haven'
TV // 21 hours ago
Sophie Turner to star in Amazon thriller 'Haven'
May 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner will star with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe in the Prime Video series "Haven."
'Such Brave Girls': BBC, Hulu comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'Such Brave Girls': BBC, Hulu comedy renewed for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Such Brave Girls," a British comedy starring Kat Sadler, will return for a second season on BBC Three and Hulu.
'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July
TV // 1 day ago
'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July
May 9 (UPI) -- Disney announced 20 new "Bluey Minisodes" that will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in July.
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' renewed for Season 5, moving to Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' renewed for Season 5, moving to Peacock
May 10 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been renewed for Season 5, but is moving from NBC to Peacock.
'Frasier' revival Season 2 begins production
TV // 1 day ago
'Frasier' revival Season 2 begins production
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Thursday that Season 2 of the "Frasier" revival began production with a video of Kelsey Grammer arriving on set.
'The Bear' Season 3 gets teaser, June premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear' Season 3 gets teaser, June premiere date
May 9 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama series starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a third season on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for May 10: Kenan Thompson, Helio Castroneves
Famous birthdays for May 10: Kenan Thompson, Helio Castroneves
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Hailey Bieber pregnant with first child
Hailey Bieber pregnant with first child
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen team up on song 'I Had Some Help'
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen team up on song 'I Had Some Help'
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement