1 of 5 | Christopher Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is coming back for a fifth season, but moving from NBC to Peacock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for Season 5, but is moving from broadcast network NBC to its streaming sister Peacock for the 2024-25 television season. Deadline reported the news Thursday and the official franchise X feed retweeted the story. Advertisement

John Shiban is returning as showrunner for the Dick Wolf-produced spinoff.

The show follows Detective Elliot Stabler of New York City's Organized Crime Control Bureau. It co-stars Danielle Mone Truitt, Ellen Burstyn and Rick Gonzalez.

Law & Order: SVU lead Mariska Hargitay also frequently guests stars as his former partner Olivia Benson on Organized Crime.