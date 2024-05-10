'Such Brave Girls': BBC, Hulu comedy renewed for Season 2

"Such Brave Girls," a British comedy starring Kat Sadler, will return for a second season on BBC Three and Hulu. Photo courtesy of Hulu

May 10 (UPI) -- Such Brave Girls will return for a second season on BBC Three and Hulu. BBC announced in a press release Friday that it renewed the series for Season 2, along with Mawaan Rizwan comedy Juice. Advertisement

Such Brave Girls hails from Various Artists Ltd. and A24, and is created, written by and stars Kat Sadler.

The show follows a dysfunctional family -- Josie (Sadler), her sister Billie (Lizzie Davidson) and their mom, Deb (Louise Brealey) -- as they navigate life and love "in all its ugly chaos."

"Armed only with an ability to see the line and boldly step over it, these very brave girls finally have a chance to explore themselves," an official description reads.

Such Brave Girls premiered in November 2023.

"Mawaan and Kat are two of the funniest new voices in British comedy; in Juice and Such Brave Girls they created completely unique shows that made a real impact and were much-loved by audiences. It's a no brainer to have them back for a second time!" BBC head of comedy Jon Petrie said.

"It's a sick pleasure that these horrible characters get to live another day and I'm now contractually obligated [to] put them through hell again," Sadler added. "The BBC are masochists and I'm very grateful."