May 10, 2024 / 5:25 PM

New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending

By Fred Topel
Reba McEntire is coming to NBC in "Happy's Place." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Reba McEntire is coming to NBC in "Happy's Place." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- NBC announced its fall schedule on Friday. Three new series and multiple specials join the returning shows.

The new series include Reba McEntire's return to sitcom in Happy's Place, co-starring Melissa Peterman from McEntire's 2001 sitcom Reba. Zachary Quinto stars in the new medical drama Brilliant Minds, based on real-life neurologist Oliver Wolf, formally titled Dr. Wolf.

St. Denis Medical is a medical comedy starring Wendi McLendon-Covey in her first show after The Goldbergs, Allison Tolman and David Alan Grier.

The special Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked airs Nov. 26, previewing the Universal Pictures adaptation of the stage show, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The 10 part docuseries The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks, premieres Feb. 23.

The People's Choice Awards airs Sept 26. Holiday specials include Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The National Dog Show and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The spinoff Suits: L.A. is still pending as is the pilot Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

The Voice returns Mondays at 8 p.m. followed by Brilliant Minds at 10. Another episode of The Voice airs Tuesdays at 9, following St. Denis at 8 and Night Court at 8:30. The Irrational airs at 10 p.m. Tuesdays.

Wednesdays has the Chicago franchise, Med, Fire and P.D. Thursday has Law & Order at 8, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 and Found at 10.

Happy's Place airs Fridays at 8 p.m. with Lopez vs. Lopez at 8:30 and Dateline NBC at 9. Big Ten Saturday Night takes over Saturdays and NBC Sunday Night Football Sundays.

2025 will see the reality competition Destination X, the drama The Hunting Party starring Melissa Roxburgh, and the return of Deal or No Deal Island.

