May 9, 2024 / 12:06 PM / Updated at 7:31 AM

'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July

By Annie Martin
Disney announced 20 new "Bluey Minisodes" that will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in July. Photo courtesy of Disney
May 9 (UPI) -- New Bluey shorts are coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Disney announced in a press release Thursday that 20 new "Bluey Minisodes" will premiere in July.

Bluey is an Australian animated children's program that follows Bluey, an energetic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her parents, Bandit and Chilli, and little sister, Bingo.

Series creator Joe Brumm wrote the new one- to three-minute shorts, which are produced by Ludo Studio.

"Blue Minisodes" highlight "funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey," an official description reads.

Bluey originally premiered in Australia in 2018.

The show's first extended-length special, "The Sign," debuted on Disney+ in April, along with two new episodes, "Ghostbasket" and "Surprise."

