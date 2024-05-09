Trending
May 9, 2024 / 11:33 AM

'Women in Blue' photo introduces Apple TV+ crime drama

By Annie Martin
"Women in Blue," a new Spanish-language series from Fernando Rovzar, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
May 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Women in Blue.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the Spanish-language crime drama, also known as Las Azules, on Thursday.

Women in Blue hails from Fernando Rovzar (Monarca) and is inspired by true stories of Mexico's first female police force. The show is created by Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi, with Rovzar as showrunner and director.

Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado lead the entirely Hispanic cast and crew.

Women in Blue is set in 1970 and follows four women who join Mexico's first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer.

"As the body count grows, María (Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan and Horacio García Rojas.

Women in Blue will consist of 10 episodes and have a two-episode premiere July 31 on Apple TV+, with new episodes to follow weekly.

