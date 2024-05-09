Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 9, 2024 / 1:17 PM

'Ted' prequel series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
"Ted," a comedy series created by Seth MacFarlane, will return for a second season on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
"Ted," a comedy series created by Seth MacFarlane, will return for a second season on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

May 9 (UPI) -- The Ted prequel series will return for a second season.

Peacock announced Thursday that it renewed the comedy for Season 2.

Advertisement

Ted is created by Seth MacFarlane and serves as a prequel to the films Ted (2012) and Ted 2 (2015), written and directed by MacFarlane. The movies star Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, a man whose childhood teddy bear Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) magically comes to life.

The Ted prequel is a live-action and CGI animated series set in 1993. The show follows Ted and a 16-year-old John (Max Burkholder), who lives with his parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham) in Framingham, Mass.

"Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship," an official description reads.

Ted premiered in January and is Peacock's most-watched original title to date. The show was also the No. 1 original streaming comedy in the United States for more than two consecutive months, according to Nielsen.

Advertisement

The series is directed by MacFarlane, who also serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Batman: Caped Crusader' gets photos, August premiere date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Batman: Caped Crusader' gets photos, August premiere date
May 9 (UPI) -- "Batman: Caped Crusader," an animated series from Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, is coming to Prime Video.
'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July
May 9 (UPI) -- Disney announced 20 new "Bluey Minisodes" that will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in July.
'Women in Blue' photo introduces Apple TV+ crime drama
TV // 2 hours ago
'Women in Blue' photo introduces Apple TV+ crime drama
May 9 (UPI) -- "Women in Blue," a new Spanish-language series from Fernando Rovzar, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Lioness': Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman series renewed for Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Lioness': Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman series renewed for Season 2
May 9 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Bryan Fuller exits as showrunner of 'Friday the 13th' series on Peacock
TV // 6 hours ago
Bryan Fuller exits as showrunner of 'Friday the 13th' series on Peacock
May 9 (UPI) -- Writer-producer Bryan Fuller has exited as showrunner on "Crystal Lake," a planned "Friday the 13th" horror prequel series for Peacock.
Chrissy Metz eliminated from 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
Chrissy Metz eliminated from 'The Masked Singer'
May 9 (UPI) -- Singer and "This is Us" alum Chrissy Metz was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Fox Wednesday night.
'Pretty Little Liars' cast discusses new killer, old traumas
TV // 8 hours ago
'Pretty Little Liars' cast discusses new killer, old traumas
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and more discuss how "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School," on Max Thursday, respects the trauma the characters endured in their first season.
Scott Foley says Pete Buttigieg inspired his 'Girls on the Bus' presidential candidate
TV // 8 hours ago
Scott Foley says Pete Buttigieg inspired his 'Girls on the Bus' presidential candidate
NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Scott Foley told UPI the presidential candidate character he plays in the political dramedy, "The Girls on the Bus," was inspired by real-life U.S. Department of Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.
'The Office' follow-up gets series order at Peacock
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Office' follow-up gets series order at Peacock
May 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is developing a new comedy from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman that takes place in "The Office" universe.
'The Chi' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 6, Part 2
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chi' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 6, Part 2
May 8 (UPI) -- "The Chi" will return for a seventh season on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Disney+, Max, Hulu, ESPN to offer bundled streaming plans
Disney+, Max, Hulu, ESPN to offer bundled streaming plans
Couples shine on the Met Gala red carpet
Couples shine on the Met Gala red carpet
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement