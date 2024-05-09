'Ted' prequel series renewed for Season 2

"Ted," a comedy series created by Seth MacFarlane, will return for a second season on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Ted is created by Seth MacFarlane and serves as a prequel to the films Ted (2012) and Ted 2 (2015), written and directed by MacFarlane. The movies star Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett, a man whose childhood teddy bear Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) magically comes to life.

The Ted prequel is a live-action and CGI animated series set in 1993. The show follows Ted and a 16-year-old John (Max Burkholder), who lives with his parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham) in Framingham, Mass.

"Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship," an official description reads.

Ted premiered in January and is Peacock's most-watched original title to date. The show was also the No. 1 original streaming comedy in the United States for more than two consecutive months, according to Nielsen.

The series is directed by MacFarlane, who also serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.