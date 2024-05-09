'Lioness': Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman series renewed for Season 2

1 of 3 | Zoe Saldaña will return to star in "Special Ops: Lioness" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Special Ops: Lioness will return for a second season. Paramount+ announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 2. Advertisement

Lioness is a spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will be promoted to a series regular in the new season.

The show is inspired by a real-life U.S. military program and follows Joe (Saldaña), a CIA agent who attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the agency's spear in the war on terror.

Season 1 premiered in July 2023 and was Paramount+'s most-watched worldwide series premiere on launch day at the time, drawing nearly six million total viewers in its first week across the service globally and a linear preview on Paramount Network.

"Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness' gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman," Jeff Grossman, EVP, programming, Paramount+, said. "We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season."

"Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year," Chris McCarthy, office of the CEO, Paramount Global and president & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, added. "Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman's and Zoe Saldaña's remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey."

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and the Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923.

