Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 9, 2024 / 1:41 PM

'The Bear' Season 3 gets teaser, June premiere date

By Annie Martin
"The Bear" will return for a third season on Hulu in June. Photo courtesy of FX
1 of 3 | "The Bear" will return for a third season on Hulu in June. Photo courtesy of FX

May 9 (UPI) -- The Bear will return for a third season in June.

FX shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the comedy-drama series Thursday. The new season consists of 10 episodes, which will debut all at once June 27 on Hulu.

Advertisement

The Bear is created and executive produced by Christopher Storer. The show centers on Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death.

Season 3 follows Carmy (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.

"It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity," an official synopsis reads.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson also star, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Advertisement

The Bear originally premiered in June 2022. Season 1 won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while Season 2 took home four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The Bear was renewed for Season 4 in March, with Seasons 3 and 4 to film back to back.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ted' prequel series renewed for Season 2
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Ted' prequel series renewed for Season 2
May 9 (UPI) -- "Ted," a comedy series created by Seth MacFarlane, will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Batman: Caped Crusader' gets photos, August premiere date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Batman: Caped Crusader' gets photos, August premiere date
May 9 (UPI) -- "Batman: Caped Crusader," an animated series from Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, is coming to Prime Video.
'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bluey' shorts coming to Disney Jr., Disney+ in July
May 9 (UPI) -- Disney announced 20 new "Bluey Minisodes" that will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in July.
'Women in Blue' photo introduces Apple TV+ crime drama
TV // 2 hours ago
'Women in Blue' photo introduces Apple TV+ crime drama
May 9 (UPI) -- "Women in Blue," a new Spanish-language series from Fernando Rovzar, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Lioness': Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman series renewed for Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Lioness': Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman series renewed for Season 2
May 9 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Bryan Fuller exits as showrunner of 'Friday the 13th' series on Peacock
TV // 6 hours ago
Bryan Fuller exits as showrunner of 'Friday the 13th' series on Peacock
May 9 (UPI) -- Writer-producer Bryan Fuller has exited as showrunner on "Crystal Lake," a planned "Friday the 13th" horror prequel series for Peacock.
Chrissy Metz eliminated from 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
Chrissy Metz eliminated from 'The Masked Singer'
May 9 (UPI) -- Singer and "This is Us" alum Chrissy Metz was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Fox Wednesday night.
'Pretty Little Liars' cast discusses new killer, old traumas
TV // 8 hours ago
'Pretty Little Liars' cast discusses new killer, old traumas
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and more discuss how "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School," on Max Thursday, respects the trauma the characters endured in their first season.
Scott Foley says Pete Buttigieg inspired his 'Girls on the Bus' presidential candidate
TV // 8 hours ago
Scott Foley says Pete Buttigieg inspired his 'Girls on the Bus' presidential candidate
NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Scott Foley told UPI the presidential candidate character he plays in the political dramedy, "The Girls on the Bus," was inspired by real-life U.S. Department of Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.
'The Office' follow-up gets series order at Peacock
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Office' follow-up gets series order at Peacock
May 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is developing a new comedy from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman that takes place in "The Office" universe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Couples shine on the Met Gala red carpet
Couples shine on the Met Gala red carpet
Disney+, Max, Hulu, ESPN to offer bundled streaming plans
Disney+, Max, Hulu, ESPN to offer bundled streaming plans
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement