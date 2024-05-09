1 of 3 | "The Bear" will return for a third season on Hulu in June. Photo courtesy of FX

May 9 (UPI) -- The Bear will return for a third season in June. FX shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the comedy-drama series Thursday. The new season consists of 10 episodes, which will debut all at once June 27 on Hulu. Advertisement

The Bear is created and executive produced by Christopher Storer. The show centers on Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death.

Season 3 follows Carmy (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.

"It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity," an official synopsis reads.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson also star, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The Bear originally premiered in June 2022. Season 1 won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while Season 2 took home four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The Bear was renewed for Season 4 in March, with Seasons 3 and 4 to film back to back.