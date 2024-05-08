Trending
May 8, 2024 / 12:49 PM

'The Chi' renewed for Season 7 ahead of Season 6, Part 2

By Annie Martin
"The Chi" will return for a seventh season on Paramount+ with Showtime. Photo by Marcus Smith courtesy of Paramount+ with Showtime
May 8 (UPI) -- The Chi will return for a seventh season on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Showtime announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 7.

The news comes ahead of the premiere of Season 6, Part 2, which debuts Friday for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan and May 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Season 7 will begin production later this month in Chicago.

The Chi is a drama series created by Lena Waithe. The show follows a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

"Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America," Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said.

"On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week's return, we're excited to provide fans with the promise of more - ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime," she added.

The Season 6 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook.

Season 6, Part 1 premiered in August 2023 and was the show's most-watched season yet on streaming.

