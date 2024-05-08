Trending
TV
May 8, 2024 / 11:00 AM

'Lady in the Lake': Natalie Portman series gets photo, July premiere date

By Annie Martin
Natalie Portman (L) and Moses Ingram star in the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Natalie Portman (L) and Moses Ingram star in the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

May 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is gearing up for the release of the new series Lady in the Lake.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo and July premiere date for the show Wednesday.

Lady in the Lake is based on the Laura Lippman novel of the same name. The adaptation is created, written, directed and executive produced by Alma Har'el.

Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram star as Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.

When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of the two women converge on a fatal collision course.

"Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger," an official synopsis reads.

Y'lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince also star.

Lady in the Lake hails from Fifth Season and is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

The series will have a two-episode premiere July 19 on Apple TV+, with new episodes to follow weekly on Fridays.

