Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 7, 2024 / 11:59 AM

'Wednesday' resumes production, adds 12 to Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin
"Wednesday" has started production on Season 2 in Ireland. Photo by Helen Sloan courtesy of Netflix
1 of 4 | "Wednesday" has started production on Season 2 in Ireland. Photo by Helen Sloan courtesy of Netflix

May 7 (UPI) -- Wednesday has started production on Season 2.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the series has resumed production and unveiled 12 new cast members for the new season.

Advertisement

Wednesday is a supernatural comedy-drama based on the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams. The show follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2, with Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamowill to appear as guest stars.

Ortega will return to star alongside Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we've always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," Wednesday showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough told Netflix's Tudum. "When we survey the talent we've assembled we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

Advertisement

The Season 2 premiere is titled "Here We Woe Again" and is written by Gough and Millar, with Tim Burton as director.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Teri Hatcher to play possible BTK stalking victim in Lifetime movie
TV // 1 hour ago
Teri Hatcher to play possible BTK stalking victim in Lifetime movie
May 7 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced "The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story," starring Teri Hatcher, on Tuesday. Lifetime also set dates for Ripped from the Headlines movies in June.
Michelle Yeoh joins 'Blade Runner 2099' series
TV // 3 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh joins 'Blade Runner 2099' series
May 7 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh will star in "Blade Runner 2099," a sequel series to "Bladerunner 2049" at Prime Video.
'Snowpiercer' Season 4 gets photos, July premiere date
TV // 3 hours ago
'Snowpiercer' Season 4 gets photos, July premiere date
May 7 (UPI) -- "Snowpiercer," a post-apocalyptic drama starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, will return for a fourth and final season on AMC.
Paramount+ announces 'Neighborhood' spinoff starring Tracy Morgan
TV // 1 day ago
Paramount+ announces 'Neighborhood' spinoff starring Tracy Morgan
May 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the new series "Crutch" starring Tracy Morgan, in the world of "The Neighborhood," on Monday.
'Young Sheldon' finale pics show Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik return
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Sheldon' finale pics show Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik return
May 6 (UPI) -- CBs released photos of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik on the series finale of "Young Sheldon" on Monday, reprising their roles from "The Big Bang" theory.
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
TV // 2 days ago
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons university protests, high tuition
May 5 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" this weekend mined for laughs the recent pro-Palestine protests roiling some of New York's most prestigious and pricey universities.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez confirms 'General Hospital' exit
TV // 3 days ago
Nicholas Alexander Chavez confirms 'General Hospital' exit
May 4 (UPI) -- Nicholas Alexander Chavez has confirmed he is leaving the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 to premiere on June 6
TV // 3 days ago
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 to premiere on June 6
May 4 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is set to premiere on June 6.
NBC renews 'Night Court' revival for Season 3
TV // 3 days ago
NBC renews 'Night Court' revival for Season 3
May 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed the revival of its sitcom "Night Court" for a third season.
'Emily in Paris' to return with two-part season in August
TV // 4 days ago
'Emily in Paris' to return with two-part season in August
May 3 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere on Netflix in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
Randy Travis releases first song since 2013 stroke
Couples shine on the Met Gala red carpet
Couples shine on the Met Gala red carpet
DC releases first pic of David Corensweet as Superman
DC releases first pic of David Corensweet as Superman
Country music icon Randy Travis to release new song Friday
Country music icon Randy Travis to release new song Friday
Famous birthdays for May 7: Dylan Gelula, Breckin Meyer
Famous birthdays for May 7: Dylan Gelula, Breckin Meyer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement