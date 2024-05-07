'Wednesday' resumes production, adds 12 to Season 2 cast

1 of 4 | "Wednesday" has started production on Season 2 in Ireland. Photo by Helen Sloan courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday has started production on Season 2. Netflix announced Tuesday that the series has resumed production and unveiled 12 new cast members for the new season.

Wednesday is a supernatural comedy-drama based on the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams. The show follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2, with Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamowill to appear as guest stars.

Ortega will return to star alongside Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we've always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," Wednesday showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough told Netflix's Tudum. "When we survey the talent we've assembled we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

The Season 2 premiere is titled "Here We Woe Again" and is written by Gough and Millar, with Tim Burton as director.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.