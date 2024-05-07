Trending
May 7, 2024 / 12:45 PM

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 gets photos, July premiere date

By Annie Martin
Daveed Diggs (L) and Jennifer Connelly return to star in "Snowpiercer" Season 4. Photo courtesy of AMC
1 of 3 | Daveed Diggs (L) and Jennifer Connelly return to star in "Snowpiercer" Season 4. Photo courtesy of AMC

May 7 (UPI) -- Snowpiercer will return for a fourth and final season in July.

AMC shared a premiere date, July 21, and first-look photos for Season 4 on Tuesday.

Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 graphic novel by Jacques Lob.

The show follows Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), Andre (Daveed Diggs) and other passengers aboard the Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train carrying the remnants of humanity more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland.

Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand also star.

Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov will join the cast in Season 4.

"We can't wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers," AMC Networks EVP of streaming Courtney Thomasma said in a statement.

"Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be the highlight of a summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train," she added.

Season 4 will pick up with Melanie (Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard the Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre (Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

The fourth and final season premieres July 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Seasons 1 and 2 will be available to stream on AMC+ beginning June 1, with Season 3 to follow June 8.

