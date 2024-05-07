Trending
May 7, 2024 / 1:01 PM

Michelle Yeoh joins 'Blade Runner 2099' series

By Annie Martin
Michelle Yeoh will star in "Blade Runner 2099," a sequel series to "Bladerunner 2049" at Prime Video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
May 7 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of Blade Runner 2099.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Yeoh, 61, will star in the upcoming series at Prime Video.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Yeoh's casting.

Blade Runner 2099 is a sequel series to the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas.

Details about the show and Yeoh's role are being kept under wraps.

Blade Runner 2099 hails from showrunner Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), who executive produces with Ridley Scott, the director of the original Blade Runner film (1982). Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) will direct the first two episodes.

Production is underway in Prague.

Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actress whose previous TV credits include Star Trek: Discovery and The Brothers Sun. She will reprise Captain Philippa Georgiou on the upcoming series Star Trek: Section 31.

