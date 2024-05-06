Trending
TV
May 6, 2024 / 2:30 PM

Paramount+ announces 'Neighborhood' spinoff starring Tracy Morgan

By Fred Topel
Tracy Morgan will star in "Crutch" for Paramount+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tracy Morgan will star in "Crutch" for Paramount+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the new Tracy Morgan sitcom Crutch on Monday. The show is a spinoff of the CBS comedy The Neighborhood.

Morgan will play Francois "Frank" Crutchfield. "Crutch" is his nickname "to those who know him well."

Crutch is a widower whose son and daughter move back in with him in Harlem. CBS Studios expects to begin production this year.

"Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof," Morgan said in a statement. "You know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way."

The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer executive produces Crutch with Eric. C. Rhone and showrunner Owen Smith, Aaron Kaplan, Wendy Trilling and Morgan. Morgan played the role of Curtis on a Season 4 episode of The Neighborhood.

Morgan starred on the NBC comedy 30 Rock. Following his automobile accident in which a limousine he was riding in was struck by a Wal Mart truck, Morgan starred on the TBS comedy The Last O.G. which also co-starred Cedric.

