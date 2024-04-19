Trending
April 19, 2024 / 7:53 AM

'Clarkson's Farm' Season 3 to premiere on May 3

By Karen Butler
Jeremy Clarkson's agriculture-themed docu-series, "Clarkson's Farm," will kick off its third season on May 3. Photo of Clarkson and co-star Kaleb Cooper courtesy of Prime Video
April 19 (UPI) -- Jeremy Clarkson's British agriculture-themed docu-series, Clarkson's Farm, will kick off its third season on May 3.

The first four episodes will be available on that date, while the remaining four will be available May 10.

"The third series of Clarkson's Farm finds Diddly Squat Farm facing some seriously daunting challenges. The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure," a synopsis said.

"Jeremy urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land -- thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat. This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer."

Clarkson is best known for his presenting roles on the car-centric reality shows The Grand Tour and Top Gear.

