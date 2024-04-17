Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 17, 2024 / 5:00 AM

'Live Untucked' shows vulnerable, lighter side of 'Drag Race' queens

By Fred Topel
Bosco (L) and Kennedy Davenport get ready for "RuPaul's Drag Race Live" in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder
1 of 5 | Bosco (L) and Kennedy Davenport get ready for "RuPaul's Drag Race Live" in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked, premiering Wednesday on WOW Presents+, said the new show reveals more of their true selves than their Drag Race competition seasons.

That's because Live Untucked goes backstage with the stars of the Las Vegas revue show at the Flamingo.

Advertisement

"They'll see a vulnerable side of me," Season 5 and All Stars Season 2 contestant Coco Montrese told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I'm nervous about that, but I'm proud of that, too, because a lot of times we put up those walls."

Season 14 contestant Bosco said that because the Vegas show is not a competition. It makes it easier for queens to let their guard down.

"Drag Race the TV show is kind of like the Stanford Prison Experiment of a drag gig," Bosco said. "It is psychological torture designed to make and also break you for RuPaul's whim and pleasure."

Advertisement

As such, Season 8 contestant Derrick Barry said he is less confrontational on Live Untucked.

"I always say that we have three personalities and one of those is our real one, [plus] our TV personality and our online personality," Barry said. "I feel like this is our real personality that happens to be on TV."

Season 7 and All Stars Season 3 contestant Kennedy Davenport said the editing of Drag Race also intensifies personality clashes.

Live Untucked also is edited into half-hour episodes, but without weekly challenges and eliminations, it reflects the more natural backstage atmosphere, Davenport said.

"I think it will show a positive and a lighter side," Davenport said of the WOW show. "We gave them enough material of us just being organically ourselves."

Season 4, All Stars and Drag U cast member Latrice Royale said "good backstage energy" is important to putting on the Vegas show, adding that Live Untucked gives all the queens a common goal rather than a competition.

"You can't be beefing with somebody and go out on stage and have to perform with them," Royale said. "We all want each other to be the best, so we're cheering for each other backstage."

As Live Untucked shows, the queens still engage in backstage shenanigans. They talk trash about each other and play pranks, like leaving a buttery piece of bread on a dressing room mirror.

Advertisement

Davenport and Royale plead innocent to placing bread on the mirror. "That was so stupid," Davenport said.

Drag Race U.K. Season 2 contestant Lawrence Chaney said pranks on Drag Race can be intense.

"When a queen jokes with you on Drag Race, you don't think it's a joke," Chaney said. "You're like, 'What did you say about me, my mom and my family, you [expletive]?'"

Bosco added that "No one's going home crying" on Live Untucked.

Fans will see the queens getting ready backstage. In the series premiere, performers roll in at 5 p.m. for a 7 p.m. showtime, but some of the queens can go from street clothes to full drag in a half-hour.

"The veterans have the advantage of getting ready quicker, being ready faster," Davenport said.

Royale said she can get ready in 30 minutes, Davenport in 40. Chaney said he needs more time.

"I've done my makeup in 20 minutes before and it looks bad," Chaney said. "I normally like about 2 hours."

Montrese said he prefers to cut it close so he doesn't overthink his makeup.

"If I take 2 hours to do my makeup, I start to look like a clown," Montrese said. "I'm a cancer, so we either second guess ourselves or we definitely will overthink things."

Advertisement

Fans will only see short glimpses of the Vegas revue on Live Untucked.

"Come see the show live," Chaney said. "We're not spoiling anything about the show for you."

Bosco said Live Untucked reveals just enough to make fans interested in coming to Las Vegas, adding, "I think it acts as a little bit of a teaser for what we're doing on stage,"

Still, Barry said nothing substitutes for the live show. He shares clips of performances on his Instagram stories, but said it's not the same watching them on your phone or TV.

"When you see it live, it's completely different than seeing it on video, but I do think that people need to still have some sort of mystery or allure when watching [Live Untucked]."

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked stream Wednesdays.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
TV // 11 minutes ago
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien speaks at the Paley Center for Media about playing "the Ugly American" on his Max travel show "Conan O'Brien Must Go," premiering Thursday.
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
TV // 16 hours ago
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
April 16 (UPI) -- "A Man in Full," a new series from David E. Kelley and based on the Tom Wolfe novel, is coming to Netflix.
Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation
TV // 17 hours ago
Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation
April 16 (UPI) -- "Down Cemetery Road," a new series based on the Mick Herron novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
April 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max.
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
TV // 19 hours ago
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
April 16 (UPI) -- "T.P Bon," an animated series based on the Fujiko F. Fujio manga "Time Patrol Bon," is coming to Netflix.
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
TV // 1 day ago
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
April 15 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon said she was "fired" from "Real Housewives of Potomac" after eight seasons.
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
April 15 (UPI) -- "The Tamron Hall Show," a talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season.
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
April 15 (UPI) -- "Thank You, Next," a Turkish romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya, will premiere on Netflix.
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt and former "SNL" cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement