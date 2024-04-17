Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 17, 2024 / 3:27 PM

Ryan Murphy's Menendez brothers' show minimizes trial, actor says

By Fred Topel
Lyle Menendez is the subject of Ryan Murphy's series "Monsters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Lyle Menendez is the subject of Ryan Murphy's series "Monsters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Jason Butler Harner, who plays Beverly Hills police detective Les Zoeller in Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, said the show in production for Netflix focuses on the investigation rather than much of the trial.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder of their wealthy Beverly Hills parents, Jose and Kitty. They were shot to death.

Advertisement

"As I understand it, they are trying to avoid as much court time as possible because it feels like it's been done," Harner told UPI in a Zoom interview in which he also discussed his new movie, The Big Bend.

"But, you have to have [court scenes], especially for the iconic sweaters and for [defense attorney] Leslie Abramson," he said.

In addition to media coverage and the documentaries about the trial, the case also was highlighted on Law & Order: True Crime.

In the new series, Ari Graynor plays Abramson. Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle and Cooper Koch plays Eric. Javier Bardem plays Jose and Chloe Sevigny plays Kitty.

Harner said the show includes the crime scene, adding, "It's mostly detective work when we arrive -- the arrests, investigating the scene where we have Javier and Chloe all shot up," Harner said.

Advertisement

Harner said he enjoys researching characters, and for Zoeller, he interviewed people who knew the detective, who died in 2021, and who were at the scene on Aug. 20, 1989.

"Listen, I'm happy he was a great detective," Harner said. "He was a competent, really good, kept it close to the vest, really did diligent police work and also had to deal with some areas where the LAPD [expletive] the bed."

UPI will present an interview with Harner about The Big Bend next week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season
April 17 (UPI) -- "Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran will appear in the third and final season of the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth."
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
TV // 3 hours ago
'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works
April 17 (UPI) -- "For All Mankind" will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+, which is also developing the spinoff series "Star City."
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- "Acapulco," a comedy series inspired by "How to Be a Latin Lover," will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
TV // 6 hours ago
Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- The young stars of "Under the Bridge" say they felt a tremendous sense of responsibility because their TV drama is not only based on real people and events, but also explores serious social issues, such as bullying.
'Wednesday': Steve Buscemi joins Season 2 cast
TV // 6 hours ago
'Wednesday': Steve Buscemi joins Season 2 cast
April 17 (UPI) -- Steve Buscemi has joined the Netflix series "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega.
Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show
TV // 6 hours ago
Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show
April 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video.
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
TV // 7 hours ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
April 17 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
TV // 10 hours ago
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien speaks at the Paley Center for Media about playing "the Ugly American" on his Max travel show "Conan O'Brien Must Go," premiering Thursday.
'Live Untucked' shows vulnerable, lighter side of 'Drag Race' queens
TV // 11 hours ago
'Live Untucked' shows vulnerable, lighter side of 'Drag Race' queens
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked" queens Coco Montrese, Bosco, Derrick Barry, Latrice Royale, Kennedy Davenport and Lawrence Chaney discuss the behind-the-scenes look at the Las Vegas revue show, premiering Weds.
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
TV // 1 day ago
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
April 16 (UPI) -- "A Man in Full," a new series from David E. Kelley and based on the Tom Wolfe novel, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Famous birthdays for April 17: Victoria Beckham, David Bradley
Famous birthdays for April 17: Victoria Beckham, David Bradley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement