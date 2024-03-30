Advertisement
March 30, 2024 / 2:51 PM

Hulu cancels 'Death and Other Details' after one season

By Karen Butler
Violett Beane's "Death and Other Details" isn't returning for a second season on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Violett Beane's "Death and Other Details" isn't returning for a second season on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled its mystery dramedy, Death and Other Details, after one season.

Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Friday.

Jagged Little Pill actress Lauren Patten and God Friended Me alum Violett Beane headlined the show, along with Princess Bride and Homeland alum Mandy Patinkin.

The show followed Imogene Scott (Beane), an amateur sleuth who must team up with Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), a private detective she despises, to clear her name when she becomes the prime suspect in a murder on a luxury ocean liner.

Patten played Anna Collier, Imogene's wealthy adopted sister.

Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond co-starred.

