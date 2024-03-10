Ramy Youssef to guest host 'SNL' on March 30

March 10 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Ramy Yousef is set to guest host Saturday Night Live on March 30.
Rapper Travis Scott will provide the evening's musical entertainment.
The sketch-comedy show tapes in New York City and is now in its 48th season.
Dune: Part Two star Josh Brolin guest hosted this weekend's edition, while Ariana Grande was the musical guest.