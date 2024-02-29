Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 29, 2024 / 9:00 AM

'Alex Rider' returning for third, final season on Amazon Freevee

By Karen Butler
Otto Farrant (L) and Brenock O’Connor are returning for a third and final season of "Alex Rider." Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee
1 of 3 | Otto Farrant (L) and Brenock O’Connor are returning for a third and final season of "Alex Rider." Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The young adult spy thriller, Alex Rider, is returning for a third and final season on Amazon Freevee April 5.

All eight episodes will be released at once, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Advertisement

"It's been such a great experience seeing the fan reaction to the first two seasons of Alex Rider," Anthony Horowitz -- the show's executive producer and the author of the books on which it is based -- said in a statement. "I am thrilled this upcoming season will focus on Scorpia, as the story will lead Alex and viewers to question everything they've learned so far."

The series follows Otto Farrant as the titular London teenager who realizes he has been trained for the dangerous world of espionage since he was a child.

Season 3 will see him trying to take down an elusive criminal syndicate called Scorpia.

The cast also includes Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Brenock O'Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally and Jason Wong.

Season 1 debuted in 2020 and Season 2 aired in 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sylvester Stallone's crime drama 'Tulsa King' to premiere on CBS this summer
TV // 1 hour ago
Sylvester Stallone's crime drama 'Tulsa King' to premiere on CBS this summer
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's crime drama "Tulsa King" is to premiere on CBS this summer.
Cyberpunk 'Neuromancer' series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 17 hours ago
Cyberpunk 'Neuromancer' series coming to Apple TV+
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced a series based on William Gibson's "Neuromancer" on Wednesday.
Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks join 'Hacks' Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks join 'Hacks' Season 3
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Max announced six new guest stars for the upcoming third season of "Hacks," coming this spring.
Guy Ritchie to helm 'Ray Donovan' spinoff
TV // 19 hours ago
Guy Ritchie to helm 'Ray Donovan' spinoff
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios announced Wednesday that Ronan Bennett has been hired to write and Guy Ritchie to direct "The Donovans," a new series based on "Ray Donovan."
'Parasyte: The Grey' series gets poster, April release date
TV // 22 hours ago
'Parasyte: The Grey' series gets poster, April release date
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Parasyte: The Grey," a South Korean series based on the Japanese manga, is coming to Netflix.
Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon orders Benito Skinner series with music by Charli XCX
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Overcompensating," a new comedy from Benito Skinner, aka Benny Drama, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'The Challenge: All Stars': Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett among Season 4 cast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ unveiled the "The Challenge: All Stars" Season 4 cast, trailer and premiere date.
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Sara Ramirez won't return as Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 3
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Sara Ramírez has exited the "Sex and the City" sequel "And Just Like That" after two seasons as Che Diaz.
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
TV // 1 day ago
Jimmy Fallon announces his 'Tonight Show' 10th anniversary special
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon will celebrate 10 years on "The Tonight Show" during a TV special in May.
Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Winslet all smiles at 'The Regime' premiere
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet attended the New York premiere of her HBO series "The Regime."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
John Larroquette: 'Night Court' revival as sentimental as original
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
Pro wrestler Mike 'Virgil' Jones dies at 61 after suffering strokes, dementia
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies
Comedian, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis dies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement