'Alex Rider' returning for third, final season on Amazon Freevee

1 of 3 | Otto Farrant (L) and Brenock O’Connor are returning for a third and final season of "Alex Rider." Photo courtesy of Amazon Freevee

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The young adult spy thriller, Alex Rider, is returning for a third and final season on Amazon Freevee April 5. All eight episodes will be released at once, the streaming service announced Thursday. Advertisement

"It's been such a great experience seeing the fan reaction to the first two seasons of Alex Rider," Anthony Horowitz -- the show's executive producer and the author of the books on which it is based -- said in a statement. "I am thrilled this upcoming season will focus on Scorpia, as the story will lead Alex and viewers to question everything they've learned so far."

The series follows Otto Farrant as the titular London teenager who realizes he has been trained for the dangerous world of espionage since he was a child.

Season 3 will see him trying to take down an elusive criminal syndicate called Scorpia.

The cast also includes Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Brenock O'Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally and Jason Wong.

Season 1 debuted in 2020 and Season 2 aired in 2021.