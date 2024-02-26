Trending
TV
Feb. 26, 2024 / 10:54 AM

'Dora' trailer introduces Paramount+ reboot

By Annie Martin
"Dora," a CG-animated series in the "Dora the Explorer" franchise, is coming to Paramount+ in April. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is introducing its Dora the Explorer reboot.

The streaming service shared a trailer and premiere date for the series Dora on Monday.

Dora is a CG-animated preschool series following Dora (Diana Zermeño), a young Latina explorer, and her best monkey friend Boots (Asher Colton Spence), as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest.

"Guided by trustworthy Map (Anairis Quiñones), Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper (Marc Weiner)," an official synopsis reads.

Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, and Mike Smith Rivera voice Mami and Papi.

The cast also includes Maria Canals-Barrera, Danny Burstein, Katarina Sky, Donovan Monzon-Sanders, Tandi Fomukong, Quintún Muñoz and Chris Gifford, with Taboo and Kate del Castillo as guest stars.

Dora is created by Chris Gifford and Valerie Walsh Valdes and produced by Nickelodeon Animation.

The series will consist of 26 11-minute episodes and premiere April 12 on Paramount+.

The original Dora the Explorer aired on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014. The show inspired several spinoffs, including the 2019 live-action feature film Dora and the Lost City of Gold starring Isabela Moner.

