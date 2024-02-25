Comedian Shane Gillis jokes about 'SNL' firing while guest hosting show

Shane Gillis guest hosted "SNL" this weekend. File Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Shane Gillis joked about his firing from Saturday Night Live while guest hosting the show this weekend.

"Most of you probably have no idea who I am," Gillis said in his opening monologue Saturday.

Advertisement

"I was fired from this show a while ago. Don't look that up. If you don't know who I am, please don't Google that. It's fine, don't even worry about it," he added. "I probably shouldn't be up here, honestly. I should be home. I should be a high school football coach."

Gillis had been hired as a cast member for Season 45 of the sketch-comedy show, then was fired in late 2019 before the season began as videos of him making jokes about race and sexuality were circulated online.

At the time, Gillis wrote on X: "If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you're going to find a lot of bad misses. I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I've said."

After his Netflix special, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, became a huge hit, Gillis was invited to guest host SNL this weekend.

Advertisement

Gillis appeared in comedy sketches about a family who goes to church on vacation; a game show where contestants bomb when asked very obvious questions under pressure; a human resources meeting with staff where misunderstandings are addressed; and a group of friends discussing how phones and computers seem to be listening in on their private conversations.

Gillis also was featured in the trailer for a faux movie called White Men Can Trump, about a loser whose life changes dramatically when he is gifted a pair of golden sneakers by former President --- and current presidential contender -- Donald Trump, as well as a commercial for a new sports app called "Rock Bottom Kings."