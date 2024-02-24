'Oppenheimer,' 'Succession,' 'Bear,' 'Beef,' Lily Gladstone score SAG Awards

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Stars from Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear, Beef, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Holdovers were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The event honoring excellence in film and TV acting streamed live for the first time on Netflix.

Jennifer Aniston presented the SAG Life Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand.

Presenters included Jessica Chastain, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Cillian Murphy, Issa Rae and Margot Robbie.

Oppenheimer won for Best Cast, Best Lead Actor for Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Downey Jr.

Gladstone won for Best Lead Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon and Da'Vine Joy Randolph earned the honor for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.