Nickelodeon will air a re-imagining of its beloved animated series, "Fairly OddParents," this spring. Screenshot courtesy of Nickelodeon

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced plans to air a re-imagining of its beloved animated series, Fairly OddParents, this spring. "The 20-episode series follows beloved characters Cosmo and Wanda as they meet their latest spunky godchild, Hazel Wells," the cable network said in a press release Friday.

"Together, the trio embarks on unimaginable adventures through Dimmadelphia, where anything is possible with a little bit of magic.

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish stars Ashleigh Crystal Hairston as Hazel, Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda and Daran Norris as Cosmo.

Blakeslee and Norris played the roles in the original series, which ran 2001-17 with 172 episodes. That show saw Wanda and Cosmo caring for a 10-year-old boy named Timmy Turner (voiced by Tara Strong.)