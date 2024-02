1 of 5 | Clay and Ad may be invited to the "Love Is Blind" Season 6 reunion. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion on Friday. The reunion premieres March 13 at 9 p.m. EDT. In a video, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey invite fans to suggest contestants to invite and questions to ask them. Vanessa reads the names Ad, Brittany, Clay, Jimmy and Chelsea from her script. Advertisement

Season 6 took singles from Charlotte, N.C., and placed them in the show's signature dating pods. Couples got engaged without seeing each other and then met to see if love was blind.

Love Is Blind Season 6 began streaming Feb. 14. The finale premieres March 6, one week before the reunion.

Netflix has been airing live Love Is Blind reunion specials since Season 4 in 2023.