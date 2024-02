1 of 7 | Joseph Fiennes is set to star in the BBC miniseries "Dear England." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale and Shakespeare in Love actor Joseph Fiennes has signed up to star in the BBC's adaptation of James Graham's soccer-themed play, Dear England. Fiennes previously starred in West End stage production of the drama, which was also filmed and released in U.K. theaters. Advertisement

Rupert Goold -- whose credits include Judy, King Charles III, The Hollow Crown and the play version of Dear England -- will helm the four-part television series.

No other casting or release date have been announced yet.

"Dear England was a back-of-the-net triumph on stage, and we could not be happier to work with James Graham, Joseph Fiennes, Rupert Goold and the team to give it the perfect home on the BBC," Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement Thursday.

"A story about the England team, football, national identity and so much more, this is hugely entertaining must-see television drama."