Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced the premiere date for The Boys Season 4 on Thursday. Season 4 begins streaming June 13. Three new episodes will release on June 13 and new ones follow weekly on Thursdays. The season finale premieres July 18. Advertisement

Prime Video renewed the series in 2022. The same year, the streaming service announced new "Supes" Sister Sage and Firecracker, and guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Footage from Season 4 appeared in a Prime Video spot in December. Prime Video also NSFW Season 4 teaser.

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis' comic book about regular people dealing with the problem of destructive superheroes. Prime Video has also renewed its spinoff, Gen V, for a second season.