Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 21, 2024 / 11:39 AM

Sam Waterston thanks fans ahead of 'Law & Order' exit

By Annie Martin
Sam Waterston thanked fans on "Today" prior to his final episode as Jack McCoy on "Law &amp; Order." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Sam Waterston thanked fans on "Today" prior to his final episode as Jack McCoy on "Law & Order." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sam Waterston is thanking fans ahead of his exit from Law & Order.

The 83-year-old actor thanked fans Wednesday on Today prior to his final episode on the NBC legal drama.

Advertisement

Waterston first debuted as Jack McCoy on Law & Order in 1994 and has portrayed the character for 19 seasons. His final episode, titled "Last Dance," will air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

On Today, Waterston voiced his gratitude to fans.

"Thank you all very, very much for watching patiently over all these years, while I have not gotten tired of acting," he said. "You're beautiful. Thank you all."

NBC confirmed earlier this month that Waterston is leaving Law & Order and will be replaced by Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn, who will play the new district attorney on the show.

Waterston said on Today that he thinks Goldwyn will be "great" in the role.

"My reputation is in terrible danger because I think he's just going to be wonderful," he added. "I'll be watching."

Advertisement

Waterston is also known for starring on The Newsroom and Grace and Frankie. He said on Today that he will be enjoying his "freedom" once his tenure on Law & Order ends.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March
TV // 2 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin will host March episodes of "Saturday Night Live," with Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande to perform as musical guests.
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
TV // 2 hours ago
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Ewen MacIntosh, an actor who played Big Keith in the British version of "The Office," died at age 50.
Tom Moutchi felt responsibility in playing 'Criminal Record' prison inmate
TV // 5 hours ago
Tom Moutchi felt responsibility in playing 'Criminal Record' prison inmate
NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tom Moutchi says Errol Mathis, the possibly wrongly convicted murderer he plays in "Criminal Record," is "emotionally constipated" because he is stuck in a position in which he cannot move forward in his life.
'Constellation' roles lingered with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks
TV // 6 hours ago
'Constellation' roles lingered with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks describe how their roles in the sci-fi drama "Constellation," premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+, stayed with them after they wrapped.
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
TV // 6 hours ago
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson tells reporters about scenes from the show inspired by her teacher mother.
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
TV // 7 hours ago
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "The Terminator" icon Linda Hamilton told UPI that after four decades of being associated with the sci-fi franchise, she is at peace with her reputation for playing world-saving heroines.
Giancarlo Esposito trades mystery bag in 'Parish'
TV // 20 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito trades mystery bag in 'Parish'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- AMC announced a March 31 premiere for "Parish" and released a clip of Giancarlo Esposito in the new crime drama Tuesday.
Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph voice true selves in 'Second Best Hospital'
TV // 23 hours ago
Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph voice true selves in 'Second Best Hospital'
NEW YORK, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph lend their voices to members of the medical staff in "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" because the new adult animated series is unique and hilarious.
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Over 3 million viewers tuned in Feb. 12 to watch Jon Stewart host "The Daily Show."
'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series
TV // 1 day ago
'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- More episodes of stop-motion animated series "Pokémon Concierge" are in production at Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement