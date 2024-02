1 of 5 | Gray Parish (Giancarlo Esposito) is a driver out for revenge. Photo courtesy of AMC

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- AMC announced the premiere date for the new series Parish on Tuesday. The show will premiere March 31 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Giancarlo Esposito stars in the six-episode series as Gracian "Gray" Parish. Parish is a former wheelman who went straight and runs a luxury car service. Advertisement

When Parish's son is killed, Parish goes undercover himself to serve justice to the crime syndicate that killed him. A new clip illustrates Parish on his mission.

Parish meets with clients to hand off a bag. The contents of the bag are a mystery even Parish claims not to know.

Parish is based on the U.K. series The Driver. Bradley Whitford joined the cast in 2022 which also includes Skeet Ulrich, Paula Malcomson, Arica Himmell, Dax Rey, Zackary Momoh, Bonnie Mbuli, Ivan Mbakop and Amanda Brugel.

AMC released the first teaser in November. Esposito also starred in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul for AMC.