1 of 5 | Adam Pally is set to star in a new Peacock comedy called "Mr. Throwback." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Knuckles actor Adam Pally and pro basketball player Stephen Curry are set to executive produce and co-star in a new Peacock comedy called Mr. Throwback. The project will reunite Pally with his former Happy Endings collaborators -- writer-producers David Caspe, Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman. Advertisement

"A down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry," a synopsis for their new show said.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

Happy Endings, a comedy about six friends living in Chicago, aired on ABC from 2011 to 2013.

It co-starred Elisha Cuthbert, Damon Wayans Jr., Eliza Coupe and Casey Wilson.