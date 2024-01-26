James Purefoy, Felix Solis to star in 'Recruit' Season 2

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Following alum James Purefoy and Felix Solis from Ozark have joined the cast of Netflix's CIA thriller, The Recruit, for Season 2.

The sophomore season ensemble will also include Brooke Smith, Omar Maskati, Alana Hawley Purvis, Devika Bhise, Do Hyun Shin, Young-Ah Kim and Sanghee Lee.

They will join returning cast members Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

The show is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada, but is expected to move to Seoul, South Korea, in the near future.

Alexi Hawley -- whose credits include The Rookie, Castle and The Following -- is the series' creator and showrunner.

