Jan. 26, 2024 / 7:33 AM

James Purefoy, Felix Solis to star in 'Recruit' Season 2

By Karen Butler
James Purefoy has joined the cast of "The Recruit" for Season 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | James Purefoy has joined the cast of "The Recruit" for Season 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Following alum James Purefoy and Felix Solis from Ozark have joined the cast of Netflix's CIA thriller, The Recruit, for Season 2.

The sophomore season ensemble will also include Brooke Smith, Omar Maskati, Alana Hawley Purvis, Devika Bhise, Do Hyun Shin, Young-Ah Kim and Sanghee Lee.

They will join returning cast members Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

The show is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada, but is expected to move to Seoul, South Korea, in the near future.

Alexi Hawley -- whose credits include The Rookie, Castle and The Following -- is the series' creator and showrunner.

Noah Centineo attends 'The Recruit' premiere in LA

Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Recruit" at the AMC Grove in Los Angeles on December 8, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

