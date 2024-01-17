Trending
TV
Jan. 17, 2024 / 2:02 PM

Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo

By Annie Martin
Jacob Elordi will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Jacob Elordi will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jacob Elordi is gearing up for his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

NBC released a promo for Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy series Wednesday.

Elordi, an actor known for the HBO series Euphoria and the film Saltburn, will host the show for the first time.

The teaser shows Elordi struggle with stage fright as he practices descending the stairs on the SNL stage.

Elordi will appear on Saturday's episode alongside musical guest Reneé Rapp, a singer who also appears in the new film Mean Girls.

Elordi plays Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season in 2022. He recently appeared in the films Priscilla and Saltburn, and is nominated for the Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Film Awards.

