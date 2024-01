1 of 2 | Carol Burnett is set to be a presenter at Monday's Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage and Ke Huy Quan have been booked as presenters for Monday's Emmy Awards ceremony celebrating excellence in television. Also confirmed to hand out awards are Coleman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston, Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross. Advertisement

Ross' former Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson is hosting the gala, which is to air live on FOX. It will be available for streaming on Tuesday via Hulu.

Other reunions planned for the prize presentation include Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli from The Sopranos; Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold from Martin; Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gill Bellows from Ally McBeal; Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from Saturday Night Live; Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott from American Horror Story; and Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson from Grey's Anatomy.

